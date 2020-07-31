PM releases images of Sara Netanyahu to dispel health rumors

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released images of his wife, Sara, Thursday, seeking to dispel rumors about her health.

In a video filmed at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, Sara Netanyahu said she had been busy with her work as a child psychologist.

“Recently, I saw there’s a terribly astonishing thing called fake news and all this shaming done to my husband, me and my family,” she said.

“My youngest son was also recently treated,” she added, without elaborating.

Sara Netanyahu said she knew several teenagers who committed suicide after being bullied on social media.

“Remember I’m a person, our children are people, all of us are people who feel the pain,” she said. “All sides really need to calm down and not call for the murder of the prime minister and his family.”

The premier has recently complained of what he says are growing threats against him and his family amid ongoing protests against him due to his indictment on corruption charges and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Critics of Netanyahu have in turn accused him of inciting violence toward demonstrators, after protesters were attacked several times by suspected far-right assailants.

Besides the video, photos were also released of Sara Netanyahu petting her youngest son Avner’s dog and another of her with the premier’s media advisers Ofer Golan and Topaz Luk.

The publication of the images came after Luk addressed rumors during a radio interview about Sara Netanyahu’s health, as she was absent from the public eye for several weeks.

Sara Netanyahu is currently involved in several legal cases involving allegations by former employees at the Prime Minister’s Residence who say she mistreated them. She has sued some for libel.

In June 2019, she was convicted of misusing public funds as part of a plea deal in a case involving allegations she illegally procured and then misreported catering services at the Prime Minister’s Residence. The agreement saw her escape a conviction for aggravated fraud, but plead guilty to a lesser charge of taking advantage of a mistake. She was ordered to pay NIS 55,000 ($15,210) to the state — NIS 10,000 as a fine and the rest as restitution.