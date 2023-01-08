Join our Community
Police nab dozens of suspects, seize weapons as part of major underworld crackdown

Cops in northern Israel confiscate tens of thousands in cash and checks, hand out fines to unruly drivers, catch 5 Palestinians in country illegally

By Michael Horovitz 8 January 2023, 7:30 pm Edit
Several items, among them handguns, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest, seized as part of a police crackdown on organized crime in northern Israel, January 8, 2023. (Israel Police)
Several items, among them handguns, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest, seized as part of a police crackdown on organized crime in northern Israel, January 8, 2023. (Israel Police)

Police arrested dozens of suspects and confiscated weapons Saturday and Sunday as part of an ongoing crackdown on organized crime in northern Israel.

Officers detained and questioned 41 suspects across 72 locations, in a series of raids, police said in a statement.

“As part of the operations, eight handguns, a Carlo-style submachine gun, three airsoft rifles, magazines, weapons parts, and hundreds of different types of bullets were confiscated,” the statement read.

Police said they also seized NIS 20,000 ($5,700) in cash and NIS 37,000 ($10,600) in checks, as well as various illicit drugs.

Over 1,000 Border Police troops and police officers took part in the raids, part of an ongoing operation dubbed “Wandering Storm,” to tackle organized crime and dangerous criminals.

Police began raids at midday Saturday, targeting unruly drivers in agricultural areas across five regional council areas.

A Border Police officer searches a home, during a crackdown on organized crime in northern Israel, January 8, 2023. (Israel Police)

Police said that during the operation, they gave out 40 fines, impounded eight vehicles, and caught three dangerously driving motorists and five Palestinians who were in the country illegally.

It has a link that will sign you in.