Police nab dozens of suspects, seize weapons as part of major underworld crackdown

Police arrested dozens of suspects and confiscated weapons Saturday and Sunday as part of an ongoing crackdown on organized crime in northern Israel.

Officers detained and questioned 41 suspects across 72 locations, in a series of raids, police said in a statement.

“As part of the operations, eight handguns, a Carlo-style submachine gun, three airsoft rifles, magazines, weapons parts, and hundreds of different types of bullets were confiscated,” the statement read.

Police said they also seized NIS 20,000 ($5,700) in cash and NIS 37,000 ($10,600) in checks, as well as various illicit drugs.

Over 1,000 Border Police troops and police officers took part in the raids, part of an ongoing operation dubbed “Wandering Storm,” to tackle organized crime and dangerous criminals.

Police began raids at midday Saturday, targeting unruly drivers in agricultural areas across five regional council areas.

Police said that during the operation, they gave out 40 fines, impounded eight vehicles, and caught three dangerously driving motorists and five Palestinians who were in the country illegally.