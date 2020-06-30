Police question former politician accused of sexually harassing waitress

Police on Tuesday questioned a former senior politician who is suspected of sexually harassing a waitress at a popular Tel Aviv restaurant, Hebrew media reported.

Channel 13 news first reported last week that the unnamed ex-official committed an indecent act against the woman, 26, at the establishment, which he frequents regularly.

Police have since confirmed they received a complaint by the waitress against a restaurant regular and have opened an investigation.

No further details were immediately available and the suspect has not been named.

Speaking last week to Channel 13, the former official said, “I have no idea what this is about, no one has approached me.”

At the time, he said he would cooperate with police if summoned for questioning and that he trusts law enforcement officials “will check everything that they want to.”

Without identifying the man, Channel 13 said he had for decades been a key figure in Israeli politics, was later caught up in a criminal investigation, and recently left politics to enter the business world.

According to the report last week, the man favored the exclusive Shila restaurant in Tel Aviv where the incident allegedly happened.

Smadar Wineberg, an attorney representing the waitress, told the TV station “there was a clear verbal sexual abuse and an indecent act.”

According to the waitress, the man made an inappropriate comment to her regarding a drop of spilled wine on the table and then laughed off the remark as just a joke, Wineberg said.

He then approached her from behind in the area of the restaurant’s bathrooms and allegedly touched her in a sexual way while making a sexual remark.

In the days following the initial reports of the incident, another woman, in her 30s, told Channel 12 news that the same former official had tried to kiss her on the lips against her will when they held a business meeting in 2017.