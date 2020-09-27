RBG’s signature collar and book join Museum of Jewish People

Visitors to Tel Aviv University’s Museum of the Jewish People will behold a small piece of the renowned and beloved late US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg this winter.

The Jewish jurist donated one of her trademark white lace jabot collars and a signed copy of her autobiography, “My Own Words,” to a new exhibit opening in December, the New York Daily News reported.

The objects will be featured in the museum’s main exhibition to honor the legendary liberal justice, who died earlier this month of complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington, DC, at the age of 87.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The museum, formally known as The Museum of the Jewish People at Beit Hatfutsot, aims to tells the ongoing story of the Jewish people, connecting Jews to their roots and their personal and collective Jewish identity.

Earlier this year, the museum inducted Ginsburg into its “Heroes — Trailblazers of the Jewish People” exhibit, featuring scientists, intellectuals, revolutionaries, cultural figures and athletes.

Ginsburg joined fellow US Justice Louis Brandeis, along with fellow Brooklynites Sandy Koufax, Woody Allen and Barbra Streisand, in the museum’s honor roll.