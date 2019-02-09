Shin Bet: Palestinian suspect in murder of Ori Ansbacher left home with knife

The Palestinian suspect in the murder of Israeli teen Ori Ansbacher in Jerusalem was identified Saturday as Arfiyeh Arafat, a 29-year-old resident of the West Bank city of Hebron, who was residing in Israel illegally.

Arafat served time in Israeli prison for not-yet-disclosed offenses, according to new details revealed on Saturday, as part of a court-imposed gag order. Other details of the murder investigation remain barred from publication.

Ansbacher, 19, was found dead in the woods at Ein Yael in south Jerusalem late Thursday, with what police said were “signs of violence,” after she was reported missing earlier in the day.

The police and the Shin Bet said in a joint statement that Arafat left his home in Hebron on Thursday armed with a knife and made his way toward Jerusalem, where he spotted Ansbacher in the woods and attacked her.

The statement indicated that the motive for the murder is still being investigated.

According to Ynet reporter Elior Levy, citing Palestinian sources, Arafat is affiliated with the Palestinian terror group Hamas and resides in an area of Hebron where the group has wide support.

Though a gag order has been imposed on most details, Israeli television reported Friday, there has been growing suspicion the killing was “nationalistic” — a term generally used to describe Palestinian terrorism.

Earlier Saturday, Israeli investigators said that forensic evidence at the murder scene led forces to the arrest of the suspect Friday night.

Arafat was arrested as part of a raid in the West Bank’s Ramallah/el-Bireh area on Friday on two residential buildings and the Jamal Abdel-Nasser Mosque. According to PA news outlet Wafa, Israeli troops confiscated security camera footage from the neighborhood, as well as from the mosque.

Police said Saturday that the forensic evidence at the scene tied the suspect to the murder “without question” and that there would be no need for a confession, according to a Channel 13 report Saturday. The arrest of the suspect was “very quiet,” the police added.

Ansbacher’s family was notified of the arrest over the course of Saturday.

The body of Ansbacher was found at Ein Yael, which lies between the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo and the West Bank village of Walaja. The murder has been described by Israeli authorities as brutal; Ansbacher was said to have been stabbed multiple times.

Ansbacher was buried Friday in her hometown, the West Bank settlement of Tekoa, and politicians from across the political spectrum issued statements of condolence.

“At this difficult hour we all embrace the Ansbacher family and the people of Tekoa. The security forces are investigating the murder — we will find those responsible for it, and we will bring the matter to justice,” Netanyahu pledged.

Ansbacher was carrying out a year of national service at a youth center in Jerusalem at the time of her death.