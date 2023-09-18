Best Hair Transplant İstanbul, Turkey : Hairmedico – Dr. Arslan Musbeh

People seeking hair transplant turkey surgeries are increasingly traveling to Turkey. The nation is renowned for its cutting-edge medical facilities, skilled surgeons, affordable costs, and the ability for patients to combine their medical care with a vacation. If you’re considering about getting a hair transplant in Turkey, keep the following things in mind:

Hair transplants can be performed in Turkey, which is a popular location for medical tourism. Particularly in Istanbul, there are several clinics and hospitals that focus on hair restoration techniques. These clinics frequently treat patients from other countries and provide services in several languages.

The cost is one of the main factors influencing people’s decision to have hair transplants in Turkey. Compared to many Western nations, procedures in Turkey are typically less expensive without sacrificing treatment quality.

Turkey boasts a large number of qualified and experienced hair transplant surgeons. Make careful you conduct thorough research and select a clinic and surgeon with a solid track record of successful operations. Look for accreditations, testimonials, and comparison pictures.

Techniques: Follicular unit extraction (FUE) and follicular unit transplantation (FUT) are two hair transplantation methods that are employed in Turkey. The most popular technique, FUE, is renowned for its minimally invasive nature and speedy recovery.

Consultation: Prior to the treatment, it is crucial to meet with the surgeon for a consultation to go over your goals, evaluate your hair loss pattern, and decide the best course of action for your particular situation.

Prepare yourself for a time of recovery following the surgery. You must carefully adhere to all post-operative instructions, which may include refraining from physically demanding activities, safeguarding the transplanted area, and taking prescribed medications.

Travel considerations: Plan your trip well in advance if you’re coming from another nation for the surgery. Make that you have all the required travel paperwork, lodging, and transportation lined up.

Expectations and dangers: Hair transplants have dangers, just like any surgical surgery. Infection, scarring, or failed grafts are possible side effects. With your surgeon, go over these risks, and have reasonable expectations for the outcome.

Follow-up Visits: Following the procedure, certain clinics may provide follow-up visits or online consultations to check on your progress and resolve any issues.

Opportunities for tourism: While visiting Turkey, explore the nation and its culture. Particularly Istanbul boasts a bustling cuisine scene, gorgeous architecture, and a rich history.

Tips and Advice for Foreign Patients Traveling to Turkey for Hair Transplantation

Here are some advice from our experts that will help you if you are heading to Turkey for a hair transplant.

Always conduct thorough research before selecting a clinic.

Prefer a consultation and assessment online prior to your visit.

Prepare for a relaxing holiday to Turkey.

Recognize the post-operative treatment, and ask the doctors any questions you may have.

Traveling across Turkey should be leisurely rather than stressful, so take your time.

How much does hair transplant cost in Turkey?

The cost of a hair transplant in Turkey can vary significantly based on a number of variables, such as the clinic or hospital you select, the surgeon’s qualifications and track record, the procedure performed, the degree of hair loss, and the amount of grafts required. The price will often be between $1,500 and $3,500 or more.

The following elements can affect how much a hair transplant costs in Turkey:

Number of Grafts: The price will increase as the number of grafts required increases. The individual hair follicles that are transplanted are known as grafts. The quantity of grafts necessary will vary depending on the degree of hair loss you are experiencing and the desired density.

Technique: Depending on the hair transplant technique employed, the price may also change. Because it requires more labor, follicular unit extraction (FUE) is typically more expensive than follicular unit transplantation (FUT).

Experience of the Surgeon: Surgeons with a good reputation and greater experience frequently charge more for their services.

Clinic or Hospital: The cost may vary depending on the clinic’s or hospital’s reputation and location. There may be a higher price for services in large cities like Istanbul than in smaller ones.

Additional Services: A few clinics provide bundle packages that cover lodging, transportation, and additional services. These packages could be more expensive, but they can be useful for patients from other countries.

Follow-up treatment: It’s important to establish what is included in the pricing because it may encompass post-operative treatment and follow-up appointments.

To have a better understanding of the price for your unique demands, it is essential to conduct research and request quotations from several clinics. Extremely low charges should be avoided because they could signify practitioners who are less qualified or less experienced. Make sure the clinic and surgeon you select are trustworthy and put patient safety and outcomes first.

Budgeting for a hair transplant in Turkey should also take other costs like travel, lodging, and post-operative drugs into account. Although Turkey is renowned for having affordable pricing for hair transplants, it is crucial to place the quality and experience of the doctor and clinic above economic considerations in order to get the greatest outcomes.

Who is the most famous hair transplant doctor in Turkey?

Visit our top clinic in Istanbul to receive the best care. Doctor ARSLAN Musbeh, a famous hair transplant surgeon, is committed to giving you the best care possible and has an impressive 17 years of experience. Put your trust in hair transplant surgeon ARSLAN MUSBEH, MD, for a life-changing experience.

The significance of selecting a skilled and knowledgeable hair transplant surgeon in Turkey

Turkey is an excellent place to look for hair transplant clinics, but you can’t just choose any facility and expect it to offer the best care. The following are some of the most significant reasons why choosing the ideal clinic with a skilled team is crucial:

Only high-quality clinics can provide reliability with the fewest hazards because inexpensive clinics don’t give much thought to the patients.

Every patient wants the best results possible, which can only be obtained when you have your operation done by a skilled medical professional. These experts make care to conduct their business ethically.

The finest results depend on technical expertise, which is only available at high-end clinics.

Your experience will be enhanced by reputations for reliability and safety measures like equipment sterilization and the presence of a medical team during the process.

Following-up care is crucial to the successful recovery and outcome of your hair transplant surgery.

Top 10 Best Hair Transplants in Turkey and Costs in 2023

HairMedico – Dr. Arslan Musbeh

Whatsapp :

Cosmedica

Dr. Acar is a graduate of the Istanbul University Medical Faculty. He is an associate member of the ISHRS and a member of FUE Europe. He specializes in hair transplants and medical aesthetics.

Sapphire Hair Clinic

Sapphire Health Inc. The knowledge, experience and experience gained in different fields of the health sector for more than 20 years; With the first hospital complex project that it started in mid-2019, it started to operate under the brand name of Sapphire Hair Clinic as of March 2021.

Clinicana Asmed Dr. Serkan Aygın Estenove Smile Hair Clinic Turkey Ana Clinic Medart Hair Clinic

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

This article is sponsored content. No endorsement by The Times of Israel of advertiser products or services, real or implied, is intended. The Times of Israel editorial team did not contribute to this article.