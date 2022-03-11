Ukraine’s Aliya of Despair

Why has the conflict and unfolding tragedy in Ukraine touched Jews so deeply? Is it because Ukraine’s new national hero is Jewish? Perhaps it’s because of the many Ukraine Jews who have made aliyah and call Israel home? Yossi Klein Halevi, Donniel Hartman, and Elana Stein Hain explore the Jewish, moral and historical dimension of the war in Ukraine and how our personal and collective memories of the Holocaust impact our present perspective.

Listen here:

For Heaven’s Sake is a podcast from the Shalom Hartman Institute’s iEngage Project that revives the lost art of Jewish debate for the sake of illuminating a topic, not sowing division. The podcast draws its name from the concept of Machloket l’shem shemayim, “Disagreeing for the sake of heaven.”

Subscribe to For Heaven’s Sake on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you receive your podcasts.