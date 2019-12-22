Start of Hanukkah draws goodwill greetings to Jewish people from world leaders

As the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah began on Sunday night, world leaders sent messages of celebration, acceptance, and vows of support in the campaign against anti-Semitism.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement, “I sincerely congratulate our Jewish citizens’ Hanukkah.”

Erdogan, an ardent defender of the Palestinian cause and fierce critic of Israel said Turkey “regards differences as richness, and refuses to make a distinction between religion, language and race.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“With these thoughts in mind, I extend my congratulations to the entire Jewish community on the occasion of Hanukkah and wish them well-being and happiness,” he said.

Britain’s opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn published a video on his Twitter account in which he wished a happy Hanukkah to the Jewish people in Britain and around the world.

I would like to wish happy #Hanukkah to Jewish people celebrating in Britain and across the world.#Chanukah pic.twitter.com/UfwHrEMNYK — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 22, 2019

Corbyn lost a December 12 national election to incumbent UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Labour’s campaign was dogged by accusations that Corbyn had not done enough to root out deep anti-Semitism in his party and was himself anti-Semitic.

“What inspires me most is that Jews have continued to light their candles for over 2,000 years,” Corbyn said. “The lights are a continuing symbol of hope, of light against the darkness.”

To mark the holiday, Jews light one candle on a menorah, or candelabra, each night. The traditional Hanukkah menorah includes nine branches, with one serving to kindle the others.

“They’ve been lit in the worst times,” Corbyn said and recalled periods throughout history when Jewish communities faced oppression.

The Jewish community, he said, is carrying “the flame of hope. Synagogues doing drop-in centers for refugees, housing the homeless and raising money for charities, are a model for all of us.”

Johnson also published a video in which he declared, “Britain would not be Britain without its Jewish community. And we will stand with you and celebrate with you — at Hanukkah and all year round.”

Johnson did not mention his reelection to office earlier this month, when he soundly defeated Corbyn, but did make combating anti-Semitism a central theme of his message.

Jews, he said, can “pop the hanukiah or menorah in the window” and say to the world, “I am Jewish and I am proud of it.”

“And that’s really important right now, because recent years have not been easy ones for British Jews. In the media, on the streets and particularly online, anti-Semites have, in alarming numbers, been emboldened to crawl our from under their rocks and begin, once again, to spread their brand of noxious hatred far and wide,” he said.

Johnson said that as the Jews strive to drive back anti-Semitism, “you have every decent person in this country fighting by your side.”

Britain would not be Britain without its Jewish community. And we will stand with you and celebrate with you – at Chanukah and all year round. pic.twitter.com/S5ClRprCuL — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 22, 2019

US President Donald Trump also wished the Jewish people a happy Hannukkah and took the opportunity to praise America’s relationship with the Jewish state, which he said has never been better.

“As the Jewish community gathers together to celebrate this special and sacred time of year, we are reminded of God’s message of hope, mercy, and love.

“Throughout the coming eight days, each candle to be lit on the menorah will signal to the world that freedom and justice will always shine brighter than hate and oppression,” he said in a statement.

“Today, the relationship between the United States and Israel, one of our most cherished allies and friends, is stronger than ever. We will continue to stand with the Jewish people in defending the God-given right to worship freely and openly.”

Melania and I send our warmest wishes to Jewish people in the United States, Israel, and across the world as you commence the 8-day celebration of Hanukkah. https://t.co/WgQyO9qxSs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2019

With the holiday upon us, @realDonaldTrump wanted to take this opportunity to say Happy Hanukkah! pic.twitter.com/mIaQb4Xveh — RJC (@RJC) December 22, 2019

The White House held an official Hanukkah party on December 11, during which Trump signed an executive order targeting anti-Semitism on college campuses.

“This action makes clear that Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits the federal funding of universities and other institutions that engage in discrimination, applies to institutions that traffic in anti-Semitic hate,” Trump said before signing the document.

The United Arab Emirates embassy in Washington also tweeted a message to the Jewish community, as did the UAE embassy in the UK.

Happy Hanukkah from the UAE Embassy in Washington DC! pic.twitter.com/tljkzuJx0t — UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) December 22, 2019

Israel’s Foreign Ministry tweeted Sunday an English-language video explaining the history of the holiday, its traditions and customs.

Tonight's the 1st night of #Hanukkah! Why is Hanukkah called the festival of lights? What's the deal with the Menorah???? and what does it have to do with a miracle that took place 2,000 yrs ago????? Oh, and what's with the donuts??????? ????WATCH for all the answers – Happy Hanukkah! pic.twitter.com/TvqyaDLu5S — Israel ישראל (@Israel) December 22, 2019

The holiday commemorates one of the great victories in Jewish history, when in the second century BCE, after defeating the Seleucids ruling the Holy Land, a small group of Jews, led by Judah Maccabee, reconsecrated the desecrated Temple of Jerusalem.

Tradition says that when they sought to relight the Temple’s menorah, only one day’s worth of undefiled oil remained. It miraculously burned for eight days, allowing time to prepare more oil.

AFP contributed to this report.