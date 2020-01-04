Streets flood as central Israel lashed by downpour; snow falls in parts of north

Parts of central Israel saw record rainfall on Saturday, with massive downpours flooding streets and swelling rivers.

According to the Ynet news site, 71 millimeters (almost 3 inches) of rain fell in Tel Aviv over the course of a two-hour period.

Videos posted to social media saw streets in Tel Aviv and Jaffa flooded, with water reaching near the roofs of cars.

A 55-year-old woman was discovered in a pool of water on the city’s Hakhme Yisrael Boulevard. She was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia but in stable condition.

נזקי מזג האוויר | עקב הגשמים הכבדים, חניית רכבים ביפו הוצפה במים עד לגובה המכוניות (צילום: רותי לרר) pic.twitter.com/TQPVC9ieW9 — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) January 4, 2020

In a number of places around the country, drivers needed to be rescued from cars trying to ford flooded streets as drainage systems struggled to keep up with the downpour.

Police warned of massive delays in the center of the country as traffic remained snarled as a result of road closures.

In the north, Mount Hermon was closed to skiers and visitors due to adverse weather conditions which authorities said made the site dangerous for the public.

Snow fell in areas above an altitude of 900 meters (2,952 feet) in the Galilee and Golan regions of the north of the country for the first time this winter, Channel 13 news reported.

Parts of northern Israel saw record rainfall last week, with massive downpours swelling rivers, and killing two people.

Days of torrential rainfall brought the water level in the Sea of Galilee, Israel’s major freshwater lake, up by some 200 mm (7.9 inches).

Safed’s 126 mm (5 inches) of precipitation was the most in one day since record keeping began in 1939. The previous record was 121 mm in January 1969, according to Hebrew media reports. The communities of Neve Ya’ar and Hayogev also experienced record downpours.

The rain turned the Galilee’s normally docile streams into raging rapids, claiming the life of 27-year-old shepherd Majd Qassem Su’ad, who was overcome by a flash flood, and 15-year-old Omri Abu-janb who was swept away by raging floodwaters near the town of Jatt.

Israel had recorded below average precipitation this year before last week’s storm, which erased the deficit in the north and lessened it in other areas.