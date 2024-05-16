Suspect tries to stab border cop in Jerusalem, is shot by officers — police

A suspect tried to stab a Border Police officer outside a police station in East Jerusalem before being shot by cops at the scene, Israel Police said in a statement Thursday.

The attack happened at 3 a.m. when the man raised suspicions of officers in the area who then stopped him for questioning.

The man then pulled out a knife and attempted to stab one of the officers.

Officers opened fire at the assailant who was “neutralized,” the statement said. None of the officers were hurt in the attack.

The suspect was later declared dead at the scene by medical teams.

Police released video footage of the incident.

In the clip, several Border Police officers can be seen questioning the assailant, who then pulls a knife from his pocket and lunges at the nearest cop before being shot and falling to the ground.

Citing an initial investigation, police said the attacker appeared to have acted on his own and that the force was working to identify him.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have risen in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza following the October 7 massacre, which saw Hamas terrorists kill about 1,200 people in Israel, mostly Israelis, and kidnap 252.

Last week, a Palestinian teenager stabbed a 64-year-old Israeli man in East Jerusalem, causing him moderate injuries.

Tzvi Tal was waiting at a bus station in northeast Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood when a 14-year-old Palestinian from East Jerusalem attacked him.

Police said officers detained the youth.

Law enforcement officials described the stabbing as a terror attack.