Syria says Israel launched missiles at targets in country’s south

The Israeli military launched a number of missiles at targets near Damascus and in southern Syria late Monday night, Syrian state media reported.

According to the official SANA news outlet, the attack triggered the country’s air defenses shortly before 11 p.m.

It appeared to be the first reported Israeli airstrike on targets in Syria since a July 20 attack in which a Hezbollah fighter was killed, prompting the Lebanese terror group to vow revenge for his death and sparking as yet unresolved tensions.

The Israel Defense Forces refused to comment on the reported strikes, in accordance with its policy.

Syrian media reported that Monday night’s strikes targeted sites south of Damascus and in the Daraa region, specifically in areas suspected of being Iranian and Hezbollah strongholds in the country.

“Violent explosions erupted in rural As-Suwayda and Daraa due to Israeli airstrikes targeting military sites south of Damascus, as well as Sheikh Maskin and Izraa,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.

SANA reported that the incoming missiles were fired from near Mount Hebron, on Israel’s Golan Heights.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011. It has targeted government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Lebanese Shiite terror group Hezbollah.

It rarely confirms details of its operations in Syria, but says Iran’s presence in support of President Bashar Assad and Hezbollah is a threat and that it will continue its strikes.