‘Terrorists’ sabotage Iran’s main gas pipeline, minister says

Oil Minister Javad Owji says Iran anticipated sabotage and took steps to limit damage, with only villages close to pipelines experiencing outage

By Reuters 14 February 2024, 11:36 am 1 Edit
Iran's Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji attends the opening session of the 24th ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), in Cairo on October 25, 2022. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Iran's Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji attends the opening session of the 24th ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), in Cairo on October 25, 2022. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

DUBAI – Two explosions along Iran’s main south-north gas pipeline network were caused by “terrorist acts of sabotage,” Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday.

“This terrorist act of sabotage occurred at 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the network of national gas transmission pipelines in two regions of the country,” Owji told state TV.

“We anticipated such acts of sabotage around the anniversary of the Iranian revolution (February 11) and quickly changed the configuration of the transmission network to counter the enemy’s objective to cause gas outages in major provinces,” he added.

Only villages near the damaged pipeline are experiencing gas outages, which will be fixed later in the day, according to the oil minister.

The dispatching director of the National Iranian Gas Company denied earlier reports that the incident caused gas cuts to industries and offices in some provinces, explaining that these temporary restrictions were planned ahead for maintenance.

Owji pointed to a similar incident that took place on February 11, 2011, which he said was an act of sabotage that caused temporary gas outages in four regions.

