The Trump plan could indeed prove historic – for all the wrong reasons

The “Deal of the Century” is a fantastic plan — one that tackles all the core issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

No stone was left unturned by the American-Israeli team that wrote it. The Palestinian refugees and their descendants can return to their homeland, Palestine, after the state is established. East Jerusalem (sorry, three Palestinian villages outside the security barrier) will be the Palestinian state’s capital, and Palestine will live happily ever after — demilitarized, democratic, and recognizing Israel as a Jewish state that rules about 70 percent of the West Bank. Even Hamas will give up its arms.

It is indeed a fantastic plan — or should we say, fantastical.

That’s because, unfortunately, the other side, with whom the State of Israel is meant to make peace with, those “others” called the Palestinians, reject this plan outright. This isn’t just Hamas. Everyone is refusing to accept even a single clause.

And yet, the great right-wing pundits and politicians (including pundits striving to be politicians) are describing this plan as historic. They claim the Palestinians would never have accepted any other peace plan, so their position is irrelevant. Look, they say, the Palestinians rejected the UN Partition Plan in 1947, the Oslo Accords in 1993, the Camp David proposal in 2000, Olmert’s proposal in 2008.

But that argument has two tiny problems: first, it takes two to tango, and if the “peace” plan is irrelevant for one side, what exactly can we do with it, besides chucking it into the dustbin of history?

Second, even if we assume that they are right and the Palestinians indeed rejected all those offers — why was it so urgent to make another proposal, worse than the rest of them, from a Palestinian perspective, at this time?

This is where we get to the real answer regarding the Trump plan: it is meant to capture public attention in Israel, diverting it in any way possible from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption cases on the eve of the Israeli elections, and hand US President Donald Trump a few points during that country’s own election year.

One doesn’t need to be a genius to guess what will happen if a Democratic candidate wins the November election. And that is not an imaginary scenario.

Trump’s plan has created a kind of consensus among the Palestinians. A delegation from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party will suddenly come to meet senior members of its longtime rival, terror group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip. Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh has spoken on the phone with Abbas, and again talk of unity is in the air.

For now, it looks like the Palestinian public has not mobilized en masse, despite warnings by the PA leadership. But a Trump-Netanyahu joint press conference (touted as a “summit”) was never expected to create drama in the Palestinian streets at this time. The big remaining question concerns the promised annexation of West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, and how exactly Israel will benefit from it.

A decision by Israel to annex territories some four weeks before the elections is not just theft, but also playing with fire. It could trigger extreme Palestinian steps, such as freezing the security coordination with Israel, dismantling the Palestinian Authority or renewing terror attacks.

The same “right-wing pundits” will claim this is hysterical alarmism by the left and the military. The problem is that those warnings are voiced not only by senior IDF officers, but also by Shin Bet members and everyone monitoring the situation on the Palestinian side.

The right-wing pundits are refusing to acknowledge the simple truth — that the same Palestinian Authority they wish to dismantle is currently responsible for thwarting a quarter or a third of all attempted terror attacks, including against settlers. They refuse to acknowledge that the PA played a key role in the fact that the West Bank has calmed down in recent years and hasn’t exploded into something resembling a third intifada.

If the PA were to halt the security coordination, to allow members of Fatah’s Tanzim terror group to take to the streets, or even to dismantle itself, the Trump plan could indeed become a historic event after all — one that will be remembered as one of the causes of a violent outburst resembling the first and second intifadas.