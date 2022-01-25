Three family members stabbed in their home in brawl with visitors

Three members of the same family were stabbed Monday night in the southern port city of Ashkelon during a brawl with visitors to their apartment.

Two of the victims were seriously injured and a third suffered moderate wounds.

All three of the injured were men, two of them in their thirties and the third 23, according to Hebrew media reports.

Police said substantial forces were deployed to search for the suspects, who fled the scene, on Ayala Street, after the stabbing.

An initial police investigation found that a fight had broken out between the three men and the suspects who had arrived at their home.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Channel 12 news reported that the victims’ family is known to the police.

MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene said they found one of the men only partially conscious and all three required life-saving treatment as they were rushed to Barzilai Medical Center in the city.