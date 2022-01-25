Three family members stabbed in their home in brawl with visitors

Three members of the same family were stabbed Monday night in the southern port city of Ashkelon during a brawl with visitors to their apartment.
Two of the victims were seriously injured and a third suffered moderate wounds.
All three of the injured were men, two of them in their thirties and the third 23, according to Hebrew media reports.
Police said substantial forces were deployed to search for the suspects, who fled the scene, on Ayala Street, after the stabbing.
An initial police investigation found that a fight had broken out between the three men and the suspects who had arrived at their home.
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition
by email and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to the terms
Channel 12 news reported that the victims’ family is known to the police.
MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene said they found one of the men only partially conscious and all three required life-saving treatment as they were rushed to Barzilai Medical Center in the city.
Telling an urgent story
Join our Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
During a global pandemic, one tiny country is producing research that's helping to guide health policy across the world. How effective are COVID-19 vaccines? After the initial two shots, does a third dose help? What about a fourth?
When The Times of Israel began covering COVID-19, we had no idea that our small beat would become such a central part of the global story. Who could have known that Israel would be first at nearly every juncture of the vaccination story - and generate the research that's so urgently needed today?
Our team has covered this story with the rigor and accuracy that characterizes Times of Israel reporting across topics. If it’s important to you that this kind of media organization exists and thrives, I urge you to support our work. Will you join The Times of Israel Community today?
Thank you,
Nathan Jeffay, Health & Science Correspondent
You’re serious. We appreciate that!
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we come to work every day - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
comments