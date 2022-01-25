Join our Community
Three family members stabbed in their home in brawl with visitors

Two men suffer serious injuries, third in moderate condition after fight; police hunt for perpetrators

By TOI staff 25 January 2022, 11:55 am Edit
Illustrative. Israel Police in Bat Yam. on February 27, 2017. (Moti Karelitz/ Flash90/ File)
Three members of the same family were stabbed Monday night in the southern port city of Ashkelon during a brawl with visitors to their apartment.

Two of the victims were seriously injured and a third suffered moderate wounds.

All three of the injured were men, two of them in their thirties and the third 23, according to Hebrew media reports.

Police said substantial forces were deployed to search for the suspects, who fled the scene, on Ayala Street, after the stabbing.

An initial police investigation found that a fight had broken out between the three men and the suspects who had arrived at their home.

Channel 12 news reported that the victims’ family is known to the police.

MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene said they found one of the men only partially conscious and all three required life-saving treatment as they were rushed to Barzilai Medical Center in the city.

