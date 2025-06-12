Tight security, roadblocks and closed airspace around site of Netanyahu’s son’s wedding

Iron roadblocks and barbed wire fences were erected within a 100-meter (109-yard) radius of the upscale Ronit’s Farm event hall in Kibbutz Yakum, north of Tel Aviv, on Thursday, in preparation for the wedding next week of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Avner.

The police announced this week that airspace within a 1.5 kilometer (0.9 miles) radius of the venue will be closed except for police helicopters for Monday’s high-profile event when the prime minister’s youngest son weds his fiancée, Amit Yardeni.

The heavy security comes after the wedding was postponed last year due to Netanyahu’s fear that it could have been targeted amid the multifront war and the drone threat, after a Hezbollah drone hit one of the prime minister’s private residences, while he was not home.

The Netanyahus’ family events have also seen large-scale anti-government demonstrations in recent months.

The wedding is expected to see road closures and potential train traffic disruptions, though the particulars were not yet clear regarding the event as of Thursday.

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Route 551, which connects Route 4 and Route 2, is expected to be closed, though this has not yet been confirmed, nor was it clear how much of it would be closed if so. Similarly, it was not yet clear whether the entire kibbutz would be closed to outsiders.

A local resident told the Ynet news site, which published photos of the security arrangements from the scene, on Thursday: “We’re still in uncertainty regarding what will happen in terms of closing the roads.”

מלוכדים News: חגיגת החינה של אבנר נתניהו ועמית ירדני pic.twitter.com/APnjh5rZF0 Advertisement — ישראלי News (@Israeli1News) April 19, 2025

He added: “I see all the workers setting up the fences and the equipment they’ve brought here — and all that’s left to wonder is: Who will pay for all this?”

Several anti-government protest organizations have made known in recent weeks that they are organizing demonstrations in the area of the wedding, the report noted.

Already in April, hundreds of anti-government protesters demonstrated outside a pre-wedding event hosted by the family of the bride that was attended by the Netanyahus.

החלטה חכמה מאוד של משפחת נתניהו לא להזמין ח"כ ושרים. כמות הקנאה שיש בתוך העולם הזה בעיקר בתוך הליכוד עצומה. אבנר פתר את הבעיה בהחלטה פשוטה. לא יהיו קנאים ומריבות בעולם הפוליטי בגלל הארוע כי כולם לא מוזמנים. נורא פשוט ומי שמוזמן יש סיבה טובה טובה לכך, מזל טוב לזוג היקר ולמשפחות. pic.twitter.com/WXyW3nWhBP — ליאור הררי – Lior harari ???? (@liorharari100) June 9, 2025

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Demonstrators have also targeted sites where the Netanyahus have vacationed.

According to Ynet, Avner Netanyahu has requested that no members of Knesset be invited to the event, to which hundreds of guests are invited.