Trump to speak at Republican Jewish Coalition conference for 2nd straight year

WASHINGTON (JTA) — US President Donald Trump will speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual conference for the second consecutive year.

The venue for the March 14 appearance, the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas, is owned by Sheldon Adelson, a major benefactor of the RJC and Republican campaigns, including Trump’s.

Unlike his predecessors, Trump rarely enters into neutral or hostile political territory and thus mostly speaks to groups that favor him.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

That preference extends to pro-Israel groups. Trump has not attended an American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s annual conference since 2016, when the group rebuked him for disparaging then-sitting President Barack Obama from its stage.

In the last year, however, he has spoken to two groups that are favored by Adelson: the RJC and the Israeli American Council.