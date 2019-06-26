Trump: War against Iran would not last very long

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he hopes the US does not go to war with Iran but if it did, America’s use of force would be overwhelming.

In an interview on Fox Business News, Trump was asked if America is going to go to war with Iran.

“Well, I hope we don’t but we’re in a very strong position if something should happen. We’re in a very strong position. It wouldn’t last very long, I can tell you that. And I’m not talking boots on the ground,” Trump said amid acute tensions between the two countries.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In the current crisis with Iran, exacerbated by its downing of an unmanned US spy drone last week, Trump has at turns sounded tough or conciliatory — talking up US military might and saying all options are on the table, or offering Tehran talks on renegotiating the multi-party nuclear deal that Trump withdrew from last year.

That step is widely seen as the genesis of steadily declining relations between the two countries over the past year.

Separately, the Kremlin said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump will discuss the Iran and Syria crises, as well as arms control, on the sidelines of this week’s G20 summit in Japan.

Putin and Trump will meet in Japan’s western city of Osaka on Friday.

“As far as the subject of discussions is concerned, a lot depends on the leaders,” Ushakov told reporters, adding that they are also likely to touch upon “strategic stability” and Ukraine.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss arms control including New START, a key nuclear weapons agreement that caps the number of nuclear warheads.

Putin said this month that Washington showed no genuine interest in conducting talks on extending the agreement and said Russia was prepared to drop the pact.