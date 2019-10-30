TV series on Netanyahu’s life said in the works

A bestselling biography of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being adapted into a television series on the premier’s life.

The British production company Fremantle is developing the show through its Israeli branch, Abot Hameiri, Variety entertainment news reported on Wednesday.

Abot Hameiri purchased rights to journalist Ben Caspit’s 2017 book “The Netanyahu Years.”

Guy Hameriri, the co-founder of the company, told Variety that the series would be “an epic political story with a very big philosophical and psychological undertone,” as well as “a super-juicy family melodrama that explores how the personal can become political, and vice versa.”

It will be the first TV series about Netanyahu’s life, although there have been documentaries about the premier, including 2018’s acclaimed “King Bibi.”

Hameiri said writing and production would happen in 2020. The writers have not been announced.

Caspit will serve as a consultant to the show.

Netanyahu filed a libel lawsuit against Caspit in December 2018, demanding NIS 200,000 ($53,000) from Caspit for voicing “false and baseless” claims in a column in the Maariv newspaper.

Abot Hameiri has previously produced the popular “Shtisel” TV series, currently on Netflix, and Israel’s versions of “Survivor,” “The Bachelor” and “X Factor.”