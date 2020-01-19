Ukraine Jewish community outraged as online store sells anti-Semitic T-shirt
Shop takes down Instagram post advertising shirt with ‘Holy shit, are you a Yid?’ written on it, after community threatens police complaint
Ukraine’s Jewish community has expressed outrage after an online store marketed an anti-Semitic shirt, a local website reported Thursday.
The local store NU SHO recently uploaded an Instagram post advertising a black T-shirt with the writing: “Holy shit, are you a Yid?” according to the News Front website.
“Yid” means “Jew” in Yiddish, but the term has taken on an anti-Semitic connotation, particularly in Eastern Europe, where it is used by many non-Jews as a pejorative.
Ukraine’s Jewish community demanded that the shop remove the shirt from its website, stop selling it and publish an apology. It threatened to file a police complaint.
The store subsequently took down the ad and apologized to anyone who was offended, but also argued that the shirt is not anti-Semitic.
