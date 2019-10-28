Washington Nats fans boo Trump, chant ‘Lock him up!’

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump was met with loud, sustained boos and chants of “Lock him up!” from fans at Nationals Park where he attended Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros.

Trump was shown on the in-stadium video screen after the third inning.

The boos ended only after the video screen cut to a shot of US service members waving to the crowd and then showed a message thanking the military. Trump attended the the game with five wounded veterans.

Then, as Nationals starter Joe Ross took the mound to warm up for the fourth inning, fans started chanting, “Lock him up!” in an apparent reference to ongoing impeachment proceedings against the president. Pro-Trump crowds have frequently chanted “Lock her up!” about Hillary Clinton at the president’s campaign rallies.

"Lock him up!" chants break out at Nationals Park, as President Trump attends the World Series on Sunday night – @albamonica pic.twitter.com/ymhzRSzhey — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 28, 2019

Trump appeared unfazed and continued waving. Later, some fans behind home plate held a sign reading “VETERANS FOR IMPEACHMENT”.

Trump was attending his first major league game since he took office in January 2017. He did not throw out the ceremonial first pitch and arrived with no fanfare just as the game began.

His visit came at a high-profile moment of his presidency. Yet he still drew loud boos and jeers when introduced to the crowd. Hours earlier, he had announced that U.S. forces had assaulted the hiding place of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in the raid in northeast Syria.

Trump, who campaigned on a promise to “drain the swamp,” is deeply unpopular in the Washington area. He received 4% of the vote in the District of Columbia and lost both Maryland and Virginia in 2016.