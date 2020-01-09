Water-from-air startup awarded Smart Home Mark of Excellence at CES Las Vegas

Israeli startup Watergen, which has developed a technology to make water from air, has been named winner of the Energy Efficiency Product of the Year in the 2020 Smart Home Mark of Excellence Awards at CES in Las Vegas for its GENNY product.

The annual award, presented during CES by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), recognizes the industry’s top smart home innovations. The GENNY was also awarded a CES Best of Innovation Award in 2019.

Genny is a “water-from-air” system for homes or offices. Use of the system does away with the need for bottled water, helping cut back on plastic use, the firm said in a statement announcing the win.

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Because GENNY creates water from air, which is an unending resource, the liquid is always available on demand, the company said. In addition, the water produced by the machine is of higher quality than that which runs through the filtration systems that are attached to municipal water lines, and the product also eliminates concerns of corroded water pipes that could lead to higher-than-normal levels of lead in drinking water, the statement said.

Watergen’s GENNY also works as a home air purifier, circulating clean air back into the room as part of the water generation process, the company said.

Founded in 2009 by Arye Kohavi, Watergen uses its patented GENius heat-exchange technology to create the drinking water.

After the air is sucked in and chilled to extract its humidity, the water that forms is treated and transformed into clean drinking water. The technology uses a plastic heat exchanger rather than an aluminum one, which helps reduce costs; it also includes proprietary software that operates the devices.