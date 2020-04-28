Woman, 62, stabbed in suspected terror attack in central Israel

A Palestinian teenager stabbed an Israeli woman in the central Israeli town of Kfar Saba on Tuesday afternoon in what police called a terror attack before he was shot by a security guard.

The woman, 62, was in moderate-to-serious condition and received treatment on the scene before being taken to Kfar Saba’s Meir Medical Center, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

According to police, the suspected terrorist was shot by an armed civilian who was driving by.

“The terrorist, 19, from the West Bank, took out a knife and chased after her. A civilian who lives nearby saw what was happening. He stopped his car and opened fire at the terrorist,” police said.



The Zaka emergency response service said the assailant was taken to Ramat Gan’s Sheba Medical Center with light injuries.

According to police, the suspected terrorist was a 19-year-old from the West Bank. Palestinian media reported that he was from the city of Tulkarem. His name was not immediately released.

The police said officers arrived to the scene and shut down the surrounding roads.

Officers were investigating the stabbing, including how the Palestinian teenager entered Israel from the West Bank.

The stabbing attack occurred on Galgalei Haplada Street outside the G Mall in Kfar Saba, medics said.

The attack came shortly after Israelis marked Memorial Day with a two-minute siren in honor of fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.