Woman hurt as gas explosion causes Ashkelon building to partially collapse

A 55-year-old woman was seriously injured Sunday evening, when part of her apartment building in the coastal city of Ashkelon collapsed after an apparent gas tank explosion.

Paramedics from the Magen David Adom rescue service said the explosion sparked a fire and a balcony collapsed.

The woman was badly burned and taken to the city’s Barzilai Medical Center where she was said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Last Thursday, two people were seriously injured when a building in Ashdod collapsed due to a gas explosion. The two injured men — one in his 30s and another in his 50s — were evacuated to an Assuta Medical Center in the city.

Propane gas tanks are commonly used to provide cooking gas in Israel and are stored outside the buildings, often in clusters.