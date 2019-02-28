Woman to be charged with murder for drowning son, 4, in Eilat bathtub

The Southern District Attorney’s Office on Thursday said it would file murder charges against a woman accused of drowning her child in Eilat earlier this month.

After days of legal wrangling, the Beersheba District Court ruled Wednesday that the child’s body could be released for burial in Ukraine, where his father lives.

The four-year-old boy died a day after drowning in a bathtub in the southern city Eilat. Police immediately arrested the boy’s mother on suspicion that she drowned the child.

A court ordered she undergo psychological evaluation as part of the investigation.

The couple’s neighbors claimed they heard the woman’s partner yell “you killed him” when he returned to the family home the evening the child died.

Police questioned the man and released him from custody Tuesday morning.

Last year, a month-old baby drowned in a hotel hot tub in the southern city of Ashdod. The infant’s 28-year-old mother had a history of mental health issues and admitted to killing her son, telling investigators she held him underwater because a divine voice told her he would emerge from it as a grown man.

On Wednesday the Beersheba District Court ordered she be hospitalized for 25 years after ruling she was not fit to stand trial. The court imposed the maximum amount of time for her to receive treatment.