21-year-old Israeli woman found dead near shopping mall in Australia

A 21-year-old Israeli woman was found dead on Wednesday near a shopping mall outside Melbourne, Australia. The circumstances of her death are being investigated.

Israel’s diplomats in Canberra and the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Israelis Abroad are working to bring the woman’s body home to Israel for burial.

The woman was a student in Melbourne and her death is being investigated as a criminal incident, Walla news reported.

Australian media reported that the young woman was found dead and partially naked near a shopping mall in the Melbourne suburb of Bundoora by passersby around 7 a.m. Police said the woman appeared to have been assaulted.

The body was found less than 100 meters from a tram stop. Police were investigating whether the woman was attacked after getting off a tram on Tuesday night, according to Australia’s ABC News.