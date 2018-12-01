6 Israeli firms named among 100 ‘tech pioneers’ by World Economic Forum

Six Israeli firms are among the companies named by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as the 100 Technology Pioneers for 2020.

These companies are “future headline-makers addressing global issues with cutting-edge technology,” the WEF said, announcing its ranking. They include firms in such fields as artificial intelligence, environment, healthcare, alternative meat, financial access and food security. Technology pioneers are also contributing to COVID-19 responses through testing and diagnostics, the announcement said.

These firms are “helping us to reset society and build towards a better future,” the WEF said on June 16.

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

They are “companies that think differently and stand out as potential game-changers,” said Susan Nesbitt, head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum.

The Israeli firms mentioned are:

3D Signals: The Kfar Saba-based firm, founded in 2015, helps manufacturing plants speed up digital transformation through the deployment of a wide range of sensors that can be fitted on all kinds of machinery. The sensors provide manufacturers with immediate visibility to what is happening in production floors, and the firm says its solution has been shown to improve productivity by 30 percent and reduce operating and labor costs within three months of installation. Its CEO is Ariel Rosenfeld.

Aleph Farms: The Rehovot-based startup, founded in 2017, grows meat cuts directly from cattle cells. The firm isolates the cells responsible for tissue growth in animals, and grows them outside of the animal to form the same muscle tissue typical of steaks. This allows Aleph Farms to produce real meat cuts from cow cells, with the same look and feel and almost the same taste, but without killing animals and without using antibiotics. Its CEO is co-founder Didier Toubia.

Morphisec: The Beersheba-based cybersecurity company, founded in 2014, has developed software that provides security at end points, helping businesses protect themselves from cyberattacks. Its CEO is co-founder Ronen Yehoshua.

Optibus: The Tel Aviv-based firm, founded in 2011, has developed a software-as-a-service platform that seeks to enable public transportation providers to give users a service that is akin to a taxi ride, cheap and direct, but at public transportation prices. This increases operational efficiency, reduces costs and emissions and improves reliability. The platform is used by some of the most complex and large-scale transit operations worldwide. Its CEO is co-founder Amos Haggiag.

Prospera: The Tel Aviv-based firm, founded in 2016, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help farmers better monitor their crops using in-field cameras and climatic sensors. The technology allows farmers to accurately remote-manage their fields by getting real-time analysis on what is happening, from a leaf-by-leaf basis to a multi-field, multi-crop basis. Its CEO is co-founder Daniel Koppel.

Seebo: The Tel Aviv-based firm, founded in 2012, has developed artificial intelligence-based software that helps manufacturers predict and prevent inefficiencies in the production process. Using the technology, manufacturers can monitor their entire production process, understanding why losses and inefficiencies happen and preventing them from occurring in the future. Its customers include Nestle, Barilla, Skoda and PepsiCo. Its CEO is Lior Akavia,

Israeli technology firms that have made the WEF tech pioneer ranking in the past include WaterGen, Utilis and Innoviz Technologies.

This year’s selection marks the 20th anniversary of the Technology Pioneers ranking, the WEF said. Many firms listed in the past “have gone on to become household names,” including Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

Following their selection by the WEF as technology pioneers, this year’s firms will be invited to participate at workshops events and discussions over a period of two years. Firms will also have the opportunity to work with policy-makers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues, the WEF said.