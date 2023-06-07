86-year-old woman found dead in Harish trash room; no foul play, say police
Police initially say all avenues of investigation are being pursued after body found in commercial center, but later announce no criminal activity suspected
An 86-year-old woman was found dead in the garbage room of a commercial center in the northern city of Harish on Wednesday morning.
The woman was not immediately publicly identified.
Police initially said that all avenues of investigation were being pursued, but later announced there was no suspicion of criminal involvement in the woman’s death.
The Ynet news site said the woman lived alone in a building near the commercial center where her body was found.
