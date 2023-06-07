Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page

86-year-old woman found dead in Harish trash room; no foul play, say police

Police initially say all avenues of investigation are being pursued after body found in commercial center, but later announce no criminal activity suspected

By ToI Staff 7 June 2023, 10:05 amUpdated at 12:18 pm Edit
The scene in Harish where the body of an 86-year-old woman was found in the trash room of a commercial center, June 7, 2023 (Israel Police)
The scene in Harish where the body of an 86-year-old woman was found in the trash room of a commercial center, June 7, 2023 (Israel Police)

An 86-year-old woman was found dead in the garbage room of a commercial center in the northern city of Harish on Wednesday morning.

The woman was not immediately publicly identified.

Police initially said that all avenues of investigation were being pursued, but later announced there was no suspicion of criminal involvement in the woman’s death.

The Ynet news site said the woman lived alone in a building near the commercial center where her body was found.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: [email protected]
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.