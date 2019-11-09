Aly Raisman will have a cameo in ‘Charlie’s Angels’
Jewish-American Olympic gymnast says she’s ‘officially an angel,’ posts picture of herself with film director Elizabeth Banks
JTA — Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman will appear in the latest “Charlie’s Angels” film.
“I’m officially an angel (Is this real life?),” the Jewish-American gymnast tweeted Wednesday night, followed by a series of photos. One featured Raisman standing beside the film’s director and co-writer, Elizabeth Banks, who plays Bosley. She thanked Banks and Sony Pictures for including her in the film.
The “Charlie’s Angels” series — this will be the third film produced since 2000 — is based on a 1970s TV show of the same title. The plot, which has feminist messages, is about a group of young women who work as private detectives in an agency run by a wealthy mystery man named Charlie.
Fellow Olympian and snowboarder Chloe Kim also is making a cameo in the film, the Boston Globe reported Thursday.
Good morning Charlie ???? I’m officially an angel ????????♀️????????♀️????????♀️ (Is this real life?) Thank you so much @elizabethbanks & @sonypictures for including me in the new Charlie’s Angels movie. In theaters Nov 15! #charliesangels #GirlPower pic.twitter.com/5jvQnN21Qu
— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) November 6, 2019
Raisman, who competed on the 2012 and 2016 US women’s Olympic gymnastics teams, has made cameos before, appearing on “Lip Sync Battle” and in a Maroon 5 video, but has yet to appear on the silver screen, according to IMDb.
Raisman, 25, has three Olympic gold medals, two silver and a bronze.
