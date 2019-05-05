Ashdod man killed by rocket, raising death toll to 4, amid massive bombardment

An Israeli man was killed on Sunday evening when a rocket hit the southern city of Ashdod, as dozens of projectiles were simultaneously fired at Israel by Gaza-based terror groups in a massive bombardment.

Pinchas Menachem Pashwazman, said to be in his early twenties, was the fourth Israeli civilian killed on Sunday by Palestinian rocket and anti-tank missile strikes.

The deadly rocket was part of an early evening fusillade of dozens of rockets aimed at the southern Israeli cities of Sderot, Ashdod, Ashkelon, Yavneh, Gedera, and Beersheba, which have a combined population of over 600,000 residents.

According to Channel 12 news, the barrage numbered some 50 projectiles. It was not immediately clear how many of the rockets and mortar shells were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system.

Israel has responded to the over 600 rockets, missiles, and mortar shells fired at its territory since Saturday with hundreds of airstrikes on Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terror group targets in Gaza.

אֶרֶץ אַל תְּכַסִּי דָּמָם • הרב פנחס מנחם פשווזמן הי"ד מאברכי חסידי גור באשדוד, אשר נפגע מרסיסי טיל בדרכו לחדר מדרגות מוגן ונהרג. pic.twitter.com/y2ixOycEHb — בעריש פילמר B.Filmer (@berifilmer) May 5, 2019

The slain Ashdod man was injured in the chest by shrapnel, medics said. He was running from his apartment to a bomb shelter when he was struck by the debris from the rocket, reports said. He was taken to the Assuta Medical Center for treatment but pronounced dead shortly afterward. According to Hebrew reports, Pashwazman, a member of the Hasidic Gur sect, was survived by his wife and son.

Medics treated three other people who were lightly injured by the rocket, which damaged buildings on both sides of the street and set a car ablaze. As paramedics administered treatment, sirens wailed continuously, keeping thousands of residents in their fortified rooms for protection.

Separately, a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a home in the Gaza border town of Sderot on Sunday evening, but failed to explode on impact. There were no injuries reported.

Another rocket hit an empty sports stadium in Kiryat Malachi, causing damage but no injuries.

The barrage was the latest round of fire in a weekend of violence during which Gaza terror groups launched over 650 rockets and mortars at southern Israeli communities since early Saturday.

Three Israelis were killed earlier on Sunday. Moshe Agadi, a 58-year-old father of four, was killed early Sunday morning when a rocket slammed into his home in the southern city of Ashkelon. Another Israeli, who has not been named, was killed in the same city when a rocket struck a factory, and a third civilian died in an anti-tank guided missile strike on a car near the Gaza border that was claimed by the Hamas terrorist group.

As of Sunday evening, 17 people in Israel were injured by shrapnel of rockets, missiles and mortar shells from the Gaza Strip, including three seriously injured, two moderately injured and nine lightly wounded, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service. Twelve people were also lightly injured running to bomb shelters, while 66 people received medical treatment after suffering anxiety attacks from the strikes.

At least 14 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli strikes, most of them members of terrorist groups, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, and over 80 injured.