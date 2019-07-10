Barak meets with Labor head amid push for united center-left bloc
search
home page

Barak meets with Labor head amid push for united center-left bloc

Former PM and Amir Peretz promise to continue talks for joint slate; latter reportedly also seeking to team up with ex-MK Orly Levy-Abekasis

By TOI staff Today, 9:36 pm 0 Edit
Then defense minister Ehud Barak, right, sits next to MK Amir Peretz as he attends the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting in the Knesset on March 19, 2012. (Uri Lenz/Flash 90)
Then defense minister Ehud Barak, right, sits next to MK Amir Peretz as he attends the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting in the Knesset on March 19, 2012. (Uri Lenz/Flash 90)

Former prime minister Ehud Barak met Wednesday with newly elected Labor chief Amir Peretz — part of Barak’s pushes to form a united bloc of center-left parties ahead of general elections in September.

“The conversation was conducted with mutual respect and in a very positive atmosphere. Amir and I agreed to continue to converse with each other in the coming days,” Barak wrote on Twitter.

Barak said he had also spoken recently with “many people in the center-left bloc,” without elaborating.

Peretz described the meeting as a continuation of their past talks, echoing Barak’s comments and saying it was held in “mutual respect.”

Former prime minister Ehud Barak announces the formation of a new party at Tel Aviv’s Beit Sokolov on June 26, 2019. (Flash90)

Barak, who formerly led Labor, announced his political comeback last month after a six-year hiatus, launching the Israel Democratic Party. He has called repeatedly for parties on the center-left to run on a joint list, which he says is necessary to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While no alliances have been formed, a number of parties expressed interest and Peretz signaled he would be willing to let Barak lead the joint slate in order to bring about the united bloc. Barak also said he would be willing to give up the top slot on a joint list.

Besides Labor, Barak said he is also interested in joining forces with the left-wing Meretz party and former foreign minister Tzipi Livni.

Meanwhile, the Blue and White party, which finished second to Netanyahu’s Likud in April’s elections, has not reacted enthusiastically to the prospect of merging with Barak’s slate.

Gesher party chairwoman Orly Levy-Abekasis casts her ballot at a polling station, in Kibbutz Reshafim, on April 9, 2019. (Basel Awidat/Flash90)

Alongside his talks with Barak, Channel 12 reported Wednesday that Peretz is interested in teaming up with former MK Orly Levy-Abekasis and offered they run together on a joint slate.

The report said the two have spoken by telephone multiple times and are set to meet next week.

Levy-Abekasis, whose Gesher party failed to clear the minimum electoral threshold in April’s vote, is also reportedly being courted by Likud and Blue and White.

read more:
less
Earth day at IDC Herzliya (Photo: IDC)
Promoted Content
Feeding 10 billion people
IDC Herzliya’s dual Sustainability & Government major teaches its students to build a new, sustainable food production system
comments
more