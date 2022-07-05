Bnei Brak man seriously hurt in suspected terror stabbing

An Israeli man was seriously hurt in a suspected terror stabbing attack near the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers launched a manhunt for the stabber, who fled after attacking the man on a pedestrian bridge between Bnei Brak and Givat Shmuel.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said its medics were called to the scene shortly after 5 a.m., and found the victim, 47, fully conscious and in moderate condition.

He was taken to Tel Hashomer hospital in Ramat Gan, where his condition was later listed as serious but stable. The victim was suffering from a wound to his head, the hospital said.

“We provided him with life-saving medical care and urgently evacuated him to the hospital,” MDA medic Shimi Zilbershlag said.

“My husband went to pray in Givat Shmuel. He said that when he got onto the bridge, a man with an Arab appearance came in front of him, took something out of a bag, and inflicted strong blows to his head,” the victim’s wife told the Kan public broadcaster. “He has three fractures.”

The suspected terror attack comes following a string of deadly incidents between mid-march and the beginning of May that left 19 people dead.

The most deadly attack — in which five people were killed — occurred in Bnei Brak.