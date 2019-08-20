Body of swimmer swept away from Tel Aviv beach found

The body of a Jerusalem man who was swept away while bathing in the sea off Tel Aviv the night before was found Tuesday morning by rescue services, following a major search and rescue operation.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Services announced Tuesday morning that they had located the body of the man, 25.

The victim, an ultra-Orthodox father of two young children, studied in a yeshiva in Jerusalem, according to Hebrew media reports. His name was not immediately released.

“After a wide search the body was found,” the service wrote on Twitter.

Police divers, patrol boats and a helicopter had been joined by rescue personnel from the Magen David Adom ambulance service and the ZAKA rescue service in a search for the man, who went missing late at night as he swam in the sea at the Dolphinarium Beach.

תל אביב – נמצאה גופת הנעדר בחוף הדולפינריום בתל אביב. לוחמי אש של יחידת "להבה" הוזנקו לסיוע בחיפושים אחר הצעיר שנעדר מאמש באזור חוף הדולפינריום בתל אביב. לאחר הקמת חפ"ק במקום וביצוע סריקות נרחבות אותרה גופת הנעדר. pic.twitter.com/pDXF58MMBW — כבאות והצלה לישראל (@102_IL) August 20, 2019

The man had entered the water with his brother-in-law, who told the B’Hadrei Haredim website that a large wave washed them both out to sea.

“I managed to get out by the skin of my teeth,” the man told the website. “I heard my brother-in-law calling my name, or more accurately crying out — but there was nothing I could do.”

“As soon as I got to the shore I looked to see him and after a quick search I realized that he hadn’t come out and I immediately called MDA.”

MDA said it received an alert about the missing man shortly after midnight and rescue services launched a search operation.

According to B’Hadrei Haredim some 20 ZAKA divers had gathered on the beach and were poised to enter the water during the night, but police told them to abort the effort as the tide was changing and it was too dangerous to go into the sea. The family of the missing man tried appealing to public figures, including Knesset members, in an effort to pressure police into allowing the divers in, but to no avail, the report said.

Throughout the night searchers and volunteers had combed beaches along the coast in the hope of finding the swimmer.

Police warned the public that swimming was prohibited when no lifeguard in present.