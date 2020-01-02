Court hears man searched ‘how to kill my brother,’ then stabbed sibling to death

A murder charge was filed Thursday against a Bat Yam man accused of killing his half-brother, with prosecutors charging that the defendant searched the internet for information on how to carry out the killing.

Prosecutors filed an indictment of murder under aggravated circumstances at the Tel Aviv District Court against Michael Nikolkin, 24, who is accused of stabbing to death his half-brother Evgeny Kleinman.

According to the indictment the two men lived together in an apartment, also renting out a bedroom out to tourists.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

They had a rocky relationship and frequently argued, including on the day of the murder, when Kleinman threw Nikolkin out of the apartment.

Nikolkin rented a room in a Bat Yam guesthouse but then returned to the apartment. At some point he began browsing the internet for ways to kill people, prosecutors say, including asking the Google search engine “How to kill my brother (not humorous).”

He also allegedly browsed various internet forums that offer advice on killing people, including beheading a sleeping victim.

Nikolkin then took a knife with a 30-centimeter blade, the indictment said, approached his brother who was sleeping in the living room, “swung the knife and firmly stabbed the deceased in the chest.”

Kleinman woke up shouting for an ambulance and then collapsed on the floor.

Leaving the knife still stuck in his bother’s chest, Nikolkin walked to bedroom where two female tourists were sleeping, woke them up and told them: “That’s it, I killed my brother but planned it all.”

The distraught tourists fled the apartment, as did Nikolkin, leaving his brother on the floor of the living room.

The defendant then headed to the guesthouse, prosecutors say, and gave himself up to police six hours after the incident, by which time his brother had already died.