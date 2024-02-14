Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 133

search
Homepage
ToI podcast

Daily Briefing Feb. 14: Day 131 – Central bank wants action after Moody’s downgrade

Tech editor Sharon Wrobel discusses reaction to credit rating downgrade and overland imports as health reporter Renee Ghert-Zand looks at medication containers in Hamas tunnel

By ToI Staff 14 February 2024, 1:42 pm Edit

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Today is Day 131 of the war. Tech editor Sharon Wrobel and health reporter Renee Ghert-Zand join host Jessica Steinberg.

Wrobel speaks about strong reactions from the central bank and Israeli business leaders who are calling on the government to rethink its spending after Moody’s rating agency lowered Israel’s credit rating on Friday.

Ghert-Zand discusses images of medications found in an IDF video of a major Hamas tunnel, and whether those may have been given to hostages known to have been kept in that tunnel.

Wrobel describes a new overland route being used without fanfare by Israeli importers through Saudi Arabia and Jordan, as they try to avoid the Yemeni Houthi attacks on the Red Sea.

Ghert-Zand talks about a newly released book about Jewish weddings around the world, with varying customs and traditions.

For the latest updates, please look at The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

Live blog February 14, 2024

Central bank chief appeals to government to take action after Moody’s downgrade

After Moody’s downgrade, government urged to rethink wartime budget priorities

Footage shows medication packages in Gaza tunnel where hostages were held

Houthi bypass: Quietly, goods forge overland path to Israel via Saudi Arabia, Jordan

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on iTunesSpotifyPlayerFM, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out the previous Daily Briefing episode:

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.