Daily Briefing Feb 15: Day 132 – Rumors swirl over ‘firm timeline’ for Palestinian state

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Today is Day 132 of the war. Editor David Horovitz joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan in the Jerusalem office for today’s episode.

Yesterday, Germany and France expressed opposition to a planned Israeli offensive in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah. At the same time, Spain and Ireland asked the European Union to “urgently” examine whether Israel is complying with its human rights obligations in Gaza under an accord linking rights to trade ties.

After Netanyahu called off Israel’s participation in the Cairo hostage negotiations, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called on Hamas to move forward on a deal with Israel to save the Gaza Strip from Israel’s military offensive. Why is Abbas speaking up now?

Israel has released initial indications that the IDF intends to set up coastal tent camps to which civilians will be evacuated from Rafah; other plans include moving civilians from Rafah to Khan Younis once the major fighting in the latter area has been completed. We hear more.

Today The Washington Post published an in-depth article about a “timeline for a Palestinian state” that would include “the withdrawal of many, if not all, settler communities on the West Bank; a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem; the reconstruction of Gaza; and security and governance arrangements for a combined West Bank and Gaza.” What does Horovitz make of this?

Yesterday, Horovitz wrote in an op-ed, “The war in Gaza is far from over. The potential for war in the north is growing day by day.” In this tit-for-tat conflict across the border, what would potentially be Israel’s redline?

For the latest updates, please look at The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

Live blog February 15, 2024

Sooner or later, the IDF will enter Rafah. It may have to fight on northern border, too

Spain, Ireland ask EU to probe if Israel violating human rights in Gaza

PM vetoes further Cairo negotiations on hostages; war cabinet reportedly not consulted

Germany, France fear ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Rafah; PM vows to press ahead

US, Arab allies reportedly set to propose Palestinian statehood plan within weeks

Abbas urges Hamas to seal agreement with Israel now to head off another ‘Nakba’

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

