Daily Briefing Jan 30: Day 116 – Israeli resettlement of Gaza is no longer a fringe idea

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Today is Day 116 of the war. Zman Yisrael editor Biranit Goren and Arab affairs reporter Luca Pacchiani join host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

This morning, activists and relatives of hostages again arrived near the Kerem Shalom border crossing with the Gaza Strip, aiming to block trucks with humanitarian aid from entering as long as the Hamas terror group continues to hold 136 hostages and deny them their basic rights. Goren explains who the varied protesters are and what they represent.

The White House on Monday slammed a conference on Sunday night in Jerusalem aimed at encouraging the reestablishment of Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip, which was attended by nearly one-third of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet. We hear what this far-right conference means in the context of the war and the ongoing genocide case.

According to a Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR) survey published last month, over 90 percent of Palestinians polled believe that “Hamas did not commit the atrocities seen in the videos” on October 7, referring to attacks on civilians. That number rises to a whopping 97% when only including West Bank residents, compared to 83% of Gazans. Pacchiani explains how this is possible.

According to a report last week, Hamas leaders, hunkered down in subterranean bunkers in the Gaza Strip, are reportedly communicating with each other using handwritten notes carried around the war-torn territory by runners. We hear more.

For the latest updates, please look at The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

Live blog January 30, 2024

Video: A stop to the trucks

US, France blast Israeli confab on Gaza resettlement attended by PM’s allies

For most Palestinians, October 7’s savagery is literally unbelievable. Blame the TV news?

Hamas leaders reportedly communicating using handwritten notes carried by runners

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on iTunes, Spotify, PlayerFM, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out the previous Daily Briefing episode: