Daily Briefing Nov. 29 – How much will Omicron affect Israel’s economy?

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East, and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday.

Times of Israel founding editor David Horovitz and Startup Israel editor Ricky Ben-David join host Jessica Steinberg.

Horovitz comments on the nuclear talks that are set to resume between world powers and Iran, musing over Israel’s political and military approach.

Ben-David then discusses the possible economic effects of the Omicron variant on Israel’s ailing tourism sector.

Horovitz also looks at Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s functioning in the shadow of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the current premier works to differentiate himself from his predecessor on Iran and the new variant.

Finally, Ben-David remarks on the strength of the shekel against the weakened dollar, as well as the jitters from the Omicron variant and its effect on the Israeli currency.

Discussed articles include:

As Vienna talks resume, Israel, UK say they’re working jointly to block nuclear Iran

Slamming the door on Omicron, Israel closes its borders to tourists

Booming global markets kept shekel ‘too strong,’ says ex-Bank of Israel deputy head

