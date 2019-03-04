Daughter of terror victim Ari Fuld gets married

Tamar Fuld, whose father Ari was stabbed and killed by a Palestinian terrorist outside a shopping mall in Gush Etzion last September, married Michaya Beasley of Alon Shvut on Sunday.

Ari Fuld, 45, a dual American-Israeli citizen, was attacked last September 16 by a Palestinian teen from a village near Hebron. Fuld chased his attacker and shot him before falling to the ground. He later died of his injuries at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Fuld was described as a hero for his actions, which prevented the assailant from stabbing a worker at the falafel shop where he was stabbed.

The Palestinian teen had been chasing her brandishing a knife when Fuld ran after the assailant, planted his feet and shot at him, before collapsing.

Tamar was accompanied to the huppah by her mother, Miriam and her brother, Yakir.