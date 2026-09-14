Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026
Hormuz shipping traffic remains below 10-day average at weekend, data shows
Commodity vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz fell to a single digit per day at the weekend, preliminary ship-tracking data shows, well below a 10-day average of 14.
Over the weekend, a total of four vessels exited the Gulf via the strait and 10 entered it, according to the data.
The figures exclude any vessels that might have crossed the strait with their Automatic Identification System transponders turned off to avoid detection.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here