Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Hormuz shipping traffic remains below 10-day average at weekend, data shows

By Reuters Today, 6:07 am
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Commodity vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz fell to a single digit per day at the weekend, preliminary ship-tracking data shows, well below a 10-day average of 14.

Over the weekend, a total of four vessels exited the Gulf via the strait and 10 entered it, according to the data.

The figures exclude any vessels that might have crossed the strait with their Automatic Identification System transponders turned off to avoid detection.

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