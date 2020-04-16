Dozens of top artists, entertainers lead coronavirus extravaganza — from home

An array of the world’s top stars is gathering — at home — for a TV special organized by Lady Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen that will air this coming Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern time, and “celebrate and support” health workers on the frontlines against coronavirus.

Among the latest stars to commit to appearing in the entertainment event from heir living rooms are Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher, and Victoria Beckham.

Already confirmed to take part are Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli, Maluma and more. Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, who both previously tested positive for coronavirus, will also take part in the special.

The show, intended to raise funds and increase awareness for the needs of those on the front lines, will air simultaneously on several US networks ABC, NBC, CBS, and also on multiple global platforms, including: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

In Israel, the broadcast will be available for viewing on the Yes satellite service on MTV and France 2. It will also stream online on YouTube and on all major social media platforms.

Though the official broadcast will last two hours starting at 8 p.m., it will be preceded by six hours of livestreams from artists.

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ‘One World: Together At Home’ aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19,” said Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen. “Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”

The special event will be hosted by talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, with the help of a few of the residents of Sesame Street.

The initiative has already raised at least $35 million.

“I would like to reiterate our deep gratitude to the medical community. My heart is very achy and warm for those who are ER doctors as well as nurses who are sleeping in cars to make sure they don’t infect their families or their patients,” Lady Gaga said, announcing the show on April 6. “What you are doing is putting yourself in harm’s way to help the world and we all salute you.”

She said the money raised will help buy much-needed protective gear for health workers, improve lab capacities and further research and development into possible drugs and vaccines to treat the coronavirus.

“What’s very important is three things happening for all of us. That we celebrate and we highlight the singular kind global community that is arising right now. Two, we want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement. And three, we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” she said.