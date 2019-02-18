Dutch company fined for exporting turbine parts to Iran
Firm set up shell construction companies aimed at avoiding export license requirements

By AP Today, 8:50 pm
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, staff work in the turbine building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant near the southern Iranian port city of Bushehr, February 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Xinhua, Liang Youchang)
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch court on Monday fined a company and sentenced three men to community service for illegally exporting to Iran gas turbine parts that could be used in the manufacture of weapons.

The court in the southern province of Limburg, convicted Euroturbine BV of setting up shell construction companies aimed at circumventing Dutch export license requirements that were tightened in 2009. The Dutch company was fined 500,000 euros ($565,383) and a Bahrain-based subsidiary 350,000 euros ($395,800).

The court said the shell companies were set up “so that gas turbine parts could still be sold to clients in Iran.” It did not publicly identify the clients.

For their roles in the export scam, the company’s director, an indirect shareholder, and an employee, none of whom was named. were sentenced to perform unpaid community service.

