Eighties balladeer Lionel Richie plans Israel stop

Balladeer Lionel Richie has announced his first performance in Israel in September.

The soulful singer is known for his string of 1980s pop hits, including “Hello,” “Endless Love,” “All Night Long” and “You Say Me.”

The former Commodores singer, who is turning 70, will be on a world tour comprising 30 shows in the US, Canada and the UK.

Richie’s trip to Israel was put together by producer Marcel Abraham, who has brought Justin Bieber, Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen to Tel Aviv, and is also working on Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming performance at Yarkon Park in August.

Over the course of his solo musical career, Richie has sold over 90 million records and won four Grammy Awards.

It has not yet been announced where the performance is to take place. Ticket sales will open Tuesday on the Leaan ticket site.