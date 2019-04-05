Elections committee rejects request to ban Likud from social media campaigning

The Central Elections Committee on Friday rejected a petition filed by the Blue and White party to ban Likud from campaigning on social media, due to its alleged use of fake accounts to spread propaganda ahead of the election.

Committee chair Justice Hanan Melcer noted that anonymous propaganda was forbidden, including on social media platforms, but said he had not been presented with sufficient evidence that Likud had run a fake network. However, he noted that certain aspects of the case had “raised questions.”

Likud said the decision was proof that the Blue and White petition was “a fake petition based on fake reports.” The party said it proved that “the huge support enjoyed by Likud and the prime minister on social media is by real supporters, and not a band of robots, bots, fakes and avatars.”

Blue and White has also filed a complaint with police and the attorney general and called for an investigation.

Earlier this week an Israeli watchdog group said it had uncovered a network of fake social media accounts disseminating messages on behalf of Likud in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Big Bots Project identified 154 accounts using false names, and another 400 accounts that were suspected to be fake. Researchers said they found over 130,000 tweets from “hundreds of fake or anonymous accounts” without names or profile pictures, which did not identify themselves as linked to Netanyahu’s Likud party. They also identified “hundreds of genuine accounts” backing the premier’s bid for re-election.

Among the targets were journalists and public figures considered hostile to Netanyahu including his main challenger, Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White party, the report said.

The Big Bots report identified a major figure behind the networks as Yitzhak Haddad, who told a private investigator in a recorded conversation that he was an “undercover activist” for the social media campaign. Haddad told the investigator the initiative promoting Netanyahu involved “a lot of money” and that he was in contact with senior Likud members.

However, at a hearing held by the Central Elections Committee Thursday Haddad denied any links to the Likud party, claiming his Twitter account was a personal one.

“I am neither a political activist nor an undercover activist,” he told the panel.

When he was asked to explain his remarks recorded in the phone call, Haddad said: “Someone contacted me over the phone about something else.”

“It struck me as odd, but I wanted to know who it was,” he said. “He was the one who brought up the issue of right-wing political activism, so I just told him that I was an undercover activist.”

Haddad was pressed by Melcer, who appeared unconvinced by the responses.

“What did you mean when you said there was a lot of money involved?” he asked Haddad.

“I meant that if a social media network like that did exist, it would probably cost a lot of money,” he told the judge. “But I have no idea myself, I don’t understand these kinds of things,” he said.

“Then why did you say in the call that you were in contact with Likud lawyers,” Melcer pressed.

“It was a joke, it’s all for the sake of Zionism,” Haddad said.

Unamused, Melcer asked Haddad if the conversation took place during Purim, the Jewish festival where pranks are common.

Likud social media campaign manager Yonatan Orich was also questioned and denied the ruling party had ties to any of the fake accounts, calling the Big Bots findings a “fake report.”

“The Likud does not operate a single bot, or a social media network,” he told the panel, adding that all of its digital campaign activities are reported.

The hearing came a day after Melcer urged police to investigate suspected Likud campaign law violations for funding of an online initiative to encourage right-wing voter turnout.

Melcer called for a criminal probe after Likud director-general Tzuri Siso told the committee that the ruling party was behind the Move to the Right initiative.

According to the Haaretz daily, Likud has bankrolled Move to the Right to the tune of NIS 15 million (approximately $4.1 million).

Siso’s Tuesday admission marked a reversal from Likud’s claims up until then that it had no direct ties to Move to the Right, which has not been identifying itself as an official party initiative required by election advertising transparency laws.

Melcer urged Likud to get its story straight, fined the party NIS 15,000 ($4,150) and recommended the opening of a police criminal probe — to be completed within three months and submitted to the attorney general and state comptroller.

After the Big Bots findings were published on Monday, Netanyahu convened a press conference where he dismissed the report sarcastically, saying he thought it was an April Fool’s Day prank. He called it a “false libel” by the media based on a “fake investigation.”

“Almost all of the examples, perhaps all of them, turned out to be real people. They have a name, they have a face, they have families, and the worst thing: they have opinions of their own. Independent people,” Netanyahu said. “Not one of them is fake.”

Though the researchers had not claimed the accounts were not run by real people, a handful of Twitter users featured in the report spoke to media outlets to prove they were real.

At the press conference, Netanyahu paraded 64-year-old Giora Ezra in front of the media to prove that his online supporters were real.

But his attempt to present living evidence of his popular support soon appeared to backfire as dozens of Ezra’s tweets began to emerge, many of them featuring abusive, homophobic and racist insults directed at the prime minister’s rivals, journalists and public officials.