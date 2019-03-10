Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes with 157 aboard, company says

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopian Airlines says it believes 149 passengers and eight crew members were on board a plane that crashed six minutes after taking off from Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, on a flight to Nairobi.

A statement from the airline on Sunday morning said the Boeing 737 crashed around Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the capital, shortly after taking off at 8:38 a.m. local time.

The airline statement said “search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties.”

There was no immediate information on possible Israeli passengers on the flight, but the route is often used by Israelis, as there are no direct flights between Israel and Kenya.

The Ethiopian prime minister’s office in a separate, earlier statement offered condolences to families.

The office issued a statement Sunday morning saying the 737 was on a regularly scheduled flight when it crashed. The statement gave no further details.

The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines calls itself Africa’s largest carrier and has ambitions of becoming the gateway to the continent.