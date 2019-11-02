Footage leaked of border cop firing at unarmed Palestinian with back turned

Footage published Saturday showed a Border Police officer shooting a Palestinian who was walking in the opposite direction with his hands held up.

In the 26-second clip released by Channel 13, at least two officers can be heard shouting at a young Palestinian from what appears to be a tunnel road in the central West Bank.

As they yell at him to leave the premises, with their automatic rifles pointed in his direction, the man holding a backpack and ID card raises his hands and begins walking away from them.

Then, as the man makes his way down the tunnel, the officers yell at him to drop his hands. He appears to not completely understand them, briefly turning around before complying with the order.

The man then continues walking before one of the officers fires and he falls to the ground, screaming in pain.

The Border Police said in a statement that it viewed “with great severity” the actions of the officer, but clarified that the incident had taken place roughly a year and a half ago.

The officer suspected of firing the rubber bullet was immediately kicked off the force upon the higher-ups’ discovery of the incident, Border Police said. She has since been returned to the IDF where she is completing her mandatory service while the Police Internal Investigations Department continues to investigate the incident.

Other officers involved in the filmed incident were also punished, with some of them being transferred to other units, Border Police said.

The extent of the injuries to the Palestinian victim were not immediately clear.