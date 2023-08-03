Gal Gadot says 3rd Wonder Woman film still in the cards

Israeli actress Gal Gadot said in interviews published Wednesday that talks are continuing on a third Wonder Woman film, reassuring fans some nine months after her future with the franchise was plunged into uncertainty as a result of a shakeup at DC Studios.

The comments were made to ComicBook.com and to Kan news, and were published a week before Gadot’s new spy thriller “Heart of Stone” premieres on Netflix on August 11.

The US-based Israeli star portrayed the superhero in 2017’s “Wonder Woman” and 2020’s “Wonder Woman 1984.” At the end of 2020, Warner Bros. announced that it would fast-track a third “Wonder Woman” film starring Gadot. She then reprised the role in a cameo in the film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” in March.

But in December 2022, news broke that James Gunn and Peter Safran, who took control of Warner Bros.’ DC Studios a month before, were not on board with the vision for Wonder Woman 3 submitted by director Patty Jenkins, who was behind the camera for the first two films and has been removed from the upcoming project.

Gunn and Safran are largely set to reboot the DC film studios with a new slate of films apparently disconnected from the current shared universe.

“I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter… we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together,” Gadot told ComicBook.com, which noted the remarks were made before the latest Hollywood actors’ strike was launched on July 13.

Speaking to Kan — which similarly aired the interview Wednesday but said it was recorded in June — Gadot said in Hebrew: “Nobody ever talked to me about a freeze [of the movie]. I was told I’m in good hands and I can be calm.”

But she acknowledged Jenkins was not taking part in the production: “We had been supposed to now be filming the third movie with Patty, beloved friend and very talented director, but that won’t be happening.”

In her upcoming film “Heart of Stone,” Gadot plays Rachel Stone, a highly trained intelligence agent who is also a member of an even more secret international organization with no political or national allegiances, called The Charter, that works to preserve world peace. However, when villain Keya Dhawan (Bollywood A-lister Bhatt) steals the “heart” of the Charter, which is the source of its awesome technological power, Stone sets off on a globe-trotting, heart-stopping, stunt-filled adventure to get it back.

According to the synopsis, “Rachel Stone is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.”

It was produced by Pilot Wave, the company owned by Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano.

Gadot told Kan that various Israelis took part in the production, and that the theme song is by Israeli pop artist Noga Erez.