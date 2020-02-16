Giant Soleimani statue unveiled by Hezbollah near Israel border

A giant statue of Iran’s top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed last month in a US airstrike, was unveiled Saturday in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel.

The figure of the slain commander of the elite Quds Force, was put up in the border village of Maroun al-Ras by members of the Iran-backed Shiite terror group Hezbollah.

The statue sits on top of a monument created as part of the “resistance museum.”

Soleimani’s figure points with its hand toward Israel, an apparent reference to Hezbollah’s stated plan to take over the Galilee region, and to the Quds Force’s key role in the terror group’s preparations for a potential military confrontation with the Jewish state.

In a video circulating online, Hezbollah members could be seen cheering as the statue was unveiled, alongside a Palestinian flag.

Soleimani, as head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force, ran Iran’s overseas military operations in Iraq and Syria.

Soleimani and eight others were killed in the January 3 drone strike outside Baghdad’s International Airport.