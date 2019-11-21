Grammy nod goes to Israeli directors, producer for Swedish pop song
Vania Heymann, Natan Schottenfels and Gal Muggia let their imagination run wild on Tove Lo’s ‘Glad He’s Gone’
Jessica Steinberg covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center.
A Grammy nomination has arrived for Israeli video directors Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia and producer Natan Schottenfels, along with Swedish singer Tove Lo for her “Glad He’s Gone.”
The dark pop song, about encouraging a friend to move on from a bad boyfriend, takes Tove Lo from a meal in a restaurant across desert plains, fields and the frozen tundra, and eventually into a crime scene and prison escape, all the while still on the phone with her friend, crooning her sage advice.
So far, the video has racked up more than nine million views on YouTube.
The singer has explained the song as a breakup pep talk with a friend, saying, “We all know how good it feels to get your partner in crime back when they finally leave that idiot behind.”
Tove Lo took the partner in crime theme to the far side of metaphor, as she walks herself into an adventurous trek, ending with the prison escape.
The video was filmed over four days and nights in Kyiv, and Tove Lo called it the “best video” she’s ever done.
“I loved working with the directors Vania & Muggia, who came up with this genius idea,” she said in a statement.
Heymann, Muggia and Schottenfels have created groundbreaking videos for Beyonce and Jay-Z, Coldplay, and other award-winning artists.
