Groom awarded NIS 30,000 in damages after injured breaking the glass

A Tel Aviv court has awarded a groom NIS 30,000 ($8,000) in damages after he injured his foot performing the glass breaking ritual at his wedding ceremony.

At the culmination of the ceremony that took place last summer, the unnamed man stomped on the glass. But the cries of celebrations from the guests were mingled with his cries of pain as a shard of glass penetrated his shoe and cut his foot.

The glass-breaking ritual at Jewish weddings is meant to underline that joy should always be tempered, and also to recall, even at this happiest of events, the destruction of the ancient Jewish temples.

The man sued the wedding hall, claiming that they had given him an “unusualy thick” glass to break. He also charged that they did not have a proper first aid kit and had used a wet wipes and a makeshift bandage on his foot.

The wedding hall countered that they had given the glass to one of the guest and had no idea what they planned to do with it.

Tel Aviv District Court Judge Yaron Bashan rejected the defense, saying that the glass was clearly intended to be used in the ceremony, according to Hadashot news.

He awarded the groom NIS 30,000, made up of NIS 25,000 in damages and NIS 5,000 in legal costs.