Hamas releases 3 Italians suspected of being Israeli undercover unit in Gaza

Hamas on Tuesday released three Italians it had held for several hours at the Gaza Strip UNESCO offices on suspicion that the men were members of an undercover Israeli special forces unit.

According to reports, the men were armed with automatic rifles and had sought refuge in the building after a car chase in which Hamas terror group forces opened fire on their vehicle when it allegedly bolted a checkpoint.

Hamas forces gave chase as the vehicle headed toward the UN building. Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, cordoned off the complex and demanded to question the occupants of the car. After negotiations, a team of investigators was allowed into the building where they discovered the men all had Italian passports.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Initially, Hamas still doubted the identity of the men, but following contacts between Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and the Italian ambassador, their identities were confirmed.

The men were security guards who were in Gaza to prepare for a visit to the Palestinian enclave by the Italian ambassador Gianluigi Benedetti on Wednesday, China’s Xinhau news agency reported, citing sources familiar with the developments.

Some reports suggested there may have been four Italians held.

Few hours ago, there was a stand off at @UN HQ in Gaza. An Italian diplomatic vehicle refused to stop at a checkpoint, a chase ensued with the 4 Italians rushing into the UN building. Hamas thought fleeing vehicle was Israel special forces. Standoff ended after UN intervention pic.twitter.com/rHy7VjOYz4 — Edward (@DonKlericuzio) January 16, 2019

In November an IDF special forces unit was discovered operating deep in Gaza leading to a gunfight that escalated into major exchange of fire between Israel and Hamas.

The IDF unit was later reported to have been in Gaza for several weeks and was hiding under the guise of a non-government medical equipment charity.

On the night of November 11, the Israeli unit was exposed inside the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis following a search of their vehicle at a Hamas checkpoint, resulting in a firefight in which an Israeli lieutenant colonel was killed, along with seven Palestinian gunmen.

After the special forces operation and subsequent gun battle, Hamas and the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group launched the largest-ever bombardment against Israel from the Gaza Strip, lobbing some 500 rockets and mortar shells mostly at Israeli communities surrounding the coastal enclave — pushing Israel and terror groups to the brink of war.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.